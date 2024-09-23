Guiseppe's Pizza Jackson Township
Pizza
Create Your Own Pizza
- 6" Mini Cheese Pizza (Create Your Own)
6" pizza cut into 4 small slices$3.85
- 9" Small Cheese Pizza (Create Your Own)
9" pizza cut into 4 slices$7.00
- 10" Medium Cheese Pizza (Create Your Own)
10" pizza cut into 6 slices$9.50
- 12" Large Cheese Pizza (Create Your Own)
12" pizza cut into 8 slices$12.00
- 14" Jumbo Cheese Pizza (Create Your Own)
14" pizza cut into 12 slices$14.50
6" Mini Specialty Pizza
- Mini Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, 100% Provolone Cheese$5.05
- Mini Create Your Own Veggie Pizza
Your choice of up to 6 veggies for the price of 4! If you'd like less than 4 veggies, please select a regular Create Your Own Pizza$5.05
- Mini Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Coconut & Hawaiian Seasonings$4.75
- Mini White Pizza
Garlic & Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, 80% Provolone 20% Cheddar Cheese Blend topped with Diced Tomatoes$5.05
- Mini BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ Sauce, Light Onion, Chicken – Try it with pineapple at no additional charge!$4.75
- Mini Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Ham and Bacon$5.05
- Mini Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Spicy Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Light Bacon, Onion and Banana Peppers – A True Original!$5.05
- Mini Extra Spicy Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Same as the above Darlene’s Favorite, plus jalapenos and Spicy Cheese Blend instead of 100% Provolone. This is not for the faint of heart!$5.35
- Mini Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hidden Valley® Ranch, Frank’s® Xtra Hot Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, 50% Provolone 50% Cheddar Cheese Blend$5.05
- Mini Street Taco Pizza
An al pastor street taco converted into a pizza! Salsa verde, homemade adobo marinated pulled pork, pineapple, and Provolone cheese. Topped with white onions and fresh cilantro.$5.05
- Mini Margherita Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Provolone Cheese, and Diced Tomatoes. Topped with a homemade Balsamic Reduction that is to die for!$5.05
9" Small Specialty Pizza
- Small Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, 100% Provolone Cheese$10.00
- Small Create Your Own Veggie Pizza
Your choice of up to 6 veggies for the price of 4! If you'd like less than 4 veggies, please select a regular Create Your Own Pizza$10.00
- Small Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Coconut & Hawaiian Seasonings$9.25
- Small White Pizza
Garlic & Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, 80% Provolone 20% Cheddar Cheese Blend topped with Diced Tomatoes$10.00
- Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ Sauce, Light Onion, Chicken – Try it with pineapple at no additional charge!$9.25
- Small Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Ham and Bacon$10.00
- Small Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Spicy Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Light Bacon, Onion and Banana Peppers – A True Original!$10.00
- Small Extra Spicy Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Same as the above Darlene’s Favorite, plus jalapenos and Spicy Cheese Blend instead of 100% Provolone. This is not for the faint of heart!$10.75
- Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hidden Valley® Ranch, Frank’s® Xtra Hot Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, 50% Provolone 50% Cheddar Cheese Blend$10.00
- Small Street Taco Pizza
An al pastor street taco converted into a pizza! Salsa verde, homemade adobo marinated pulled pork, pineapple, and Provolone cheese. Topped with white onions and fresh cilantro.$10.00
- Small Margherita Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Provolone Cheese, and Diced Tomatoes. Topped with a homemade Balsamic Reduction that is to die for!$10.00
10" Medium Specialty Pizza
- Medium Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, 100% Provolone Cheese$13.50
- Medium Create Your Own Veggie Pizza
Your choice of up to 6 veggies for the price of 4! If you'd like less than 4 veggies, please select a regular Create Your Own Pizza$13.50
- Medium Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Coconut & Hawaiian Seasonings$12.50
- Medium White Pizza
Garlic & Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, 80% Provolone 20% Cheddar Cheese Blend topped with Diced Tomatoes$13.50
- Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ Sauce, Light Onion, Chicken – Try it with pineapple at no additional charge!$12.50
- Medium Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Ham and Bacon$13.50
- Medium Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Spicy Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Light Bacon, Onion and Banana Peppers – A True Original!$13.50
- Medium Extra Spicy Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Same as the above Darlene’s Favorite, plus jalapenos and Spicy Cheese Blend instead of 100% Provolone. This is not for the faint of heart!$14.50
- Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hidden Valley® Ranch, Frank’s® Xtra Hot Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, 50% Provolone 50% Cheddar Cheese Blend$13.50
- Medium Street Taco Pizza
An al pastor street taco converted into a pizza! Salsa verde, homemade adobo marinated pulled pork, pineapple, and Provolone cheese. Topped with white onions and fresh cilantro.$13.50
- Medium Margherita Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Provolone Cheese, and Diced Tomatoes. Topped with a homemade Balsamic Reduction that is to die for!$13.50
12" Large Specialty Pizza
- Large Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, 100% Provolone Cheese$19.20
- Large Create Your Own Veggie Pizza
Your choice of up to 6 veggies for the price of 4! If you'd like less than 4 veggies, please select a regular Create Your Own Pizza$19.20
- Large Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Coconut & Hawaiian Seasonings$17.40
- Large White Pizza
Garlic & Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, 80% Provolone 20% Cheddar Cheese Blend topped with Diced Tomatoes$19.20
- Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ Sauce, Light Onion, Chicken – Try it with pineapple at no additional charge!$17.40
- Large Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Ham and Bacon$19.20
- Large Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Spicy Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Light Bacon, Onion and Banana Peppers – A True Original!$19.20
- Large Extra Spicy Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Same as the above Darlene’s Favorite, plus jalapenos and Spicy Cheese Blend instead of 100% Provolone. This is not for the faint of heart!$21.00
- Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hidden Valley® Ranch, Frank’s® Xtra Hot Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, 50% Provolone 50% Cheddar Cheese Blend$19.20
- Large Street Taco Pizza
An al pastor street taco converted into a pizza! Salsa verde, homemade adobo marinated pulled pork, pineapple, and Provolone cheese. Topped with white onions and fresh cilantro.$19.20
- Large Margherita Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Provolone Cheese, and Diced Tomatoes. Topped with a homemade Balsamic Reduction that is to die for!$19.20
14" Jumbo Specialty Pizza
- Jumbo Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, 100% Provolone Cheese$22.50
- Jumbo Create Your Own Veggie Pizza
Your choice of up to 6 veggies for the price of 4! If you'd like less than 4 veggies, please select a regular Create Your Own Pizza$22.50
- Jumbo Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Coconut & Hawaiian Seasonings$20.50
- Jumbo White Pizza
Garlic & Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, 80% Provolone 20% Cheddar Cheese Blend topped with Diced Tomatoes$22.50
- Jumbo BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ Sauce, Light Onion, Chicken – Try it with pineapple at no additional charge!$20.50
- Jumbo Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Ham and Bacon$22.50
- Jumbo Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Spicy Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Light Bacon, Onion and Banana Peppers – A True Original!$22.50
- Jumbo Extra Spicy Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Same as the above Darlene’s Favorite, plus jalapenos and Spicy Cheese Blend instead of 100% Provolone. This is not for the faint of heart!$24.50
- Jumbo Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hidden Valley® Ranch, Frank’s® Xtra Hot Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, 50% Provolone 50% Cheddar Cheese Blend$22.50
- Jumbo Street Taco Pizza
An al pastor street taco converted into a pizza! Salsa verde, homemade adobo marinated pulled pork, pineapple, and Provolone cheese. Topped with white onions and fresh cilantro.$22.50
- Jumbo Margherita Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Provolone Cheese, and Diced Tomatoes. Topped with a homemade Balsamic Reduction that is to die for!$22.50
10" Gluten Free Pizza
10" Keto (Low Carb) Pizza
10" Vegan (Plant Based) Pizza
Subs, Salads & Sides
Salads
- Small Garden Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, lots of provolone cheese, pepperoncinis and homemade croutons$5.00
- Large Garden Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, lots of provolone cheese, pepperoncinis and homemade croutons$9.50
- Small Tray Garden Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, lots of provolone cheese, pepperoncinis and homemade croutons$22.00
- Large Tray Garden Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, lots of provolone cheese, pepperoncinis and homemade croutons$32.00
- Small Antipasto Salad
Garden Salad plus ham, pepperoni, and salami on top$6.00
- Large Antipasto Salad
Garden Salad plus ham, pepperoni, and salami on top$11.00
- Small Tray Antipasto Salad
Garden Salad plus ham, pepperoni, and salami on top$26.00
- Large Tray Antipasto Salad
Garden Salad plus ham, pepperoni, and salami on top$39.00
- Small Chicken & Bacon Salad
Garden Salad plus all white meat chicken and bacon on top$6.00
- Large Chicken & Bacon Salad
Garden Salad plus all white meat chicken and bacon on top$11.00
- Small Tray Chicken & Bacon Salad
Garden Salad plus all white meat chicken and bacon on top$26.00
- Large Tray Chicken & Bacon Salad
Garden Salad plus all white meat chicken and bacon on top$39.00
- Extra Dressing
Extra 2 oz portion of your dressing of choce$0.50
Subs and Sides
- 7" Meatball Sub
4 meatballs with sauce and Provolone Cheesei in a locally baked Italian roll. Add veggies for free!$7.50
- 7" Classic Italian Deli Sub
Pepperoni, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & House Italian Dressing in a locally baked Italian roll. Add other veggies for free!$7.50
- Jojo's
8 oz of seasoned potato wedges (7-10 pieces on average) with your choice of dip$3.50
- 4 Piece Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks
Served with a 2oz side of pizza sauce$3.50
- 12 Pieces Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks
Served with a 4oz side of pizza sauce$6.50
- Large Gold-N-Krisp Chips
14 oz bag of kettle cooked potato chips$5.50
- Small Gold-N-Krisp Chips
1 oz bag of kettle cooked potato chips$1.00
- Large Utz Chips$4.00
- Dirty Chips$2.00
- Smith's French Onion Chip Dip
16 oz container of chip dip$4.00
- Side of Tradtional Pizza Sauce
4oz side of traditional pizza sauce$0.65
- Side of Spicy Pizza Sauce
4oz side of spicy red pizza sauce$0.65
- Garlic Butter
1.5oz side of Grandioso garlic butter$0.75
Desserts
- Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie
Large, made from scratch cookie with LOTS of chocolate chips$2.50
- Trash Can Cookie
Chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, coffee, coconut and Gold-N-Krisp potato chips$2.50
- 4 Piece Two Sisters' Sweet Sticks
Cinnamon sticks drizzled with chocolate & caramel, and served with a side of homemade cream cheese icing$3.50
- 12 Pieces Two Sisters' Sweet Sticks
Cinnamon sticks drizzled with chocolate & caramel, and served with a side of homemade cream cheese icing$6.00
