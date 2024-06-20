Guiseppe's Pizza Jackson Township
Pizza
Create Your Own Pizza
- 6" Mini Cheese Pizza (Create Your Own)
6" pizza cut into 4 small slices$3.85
- 9" Small Cheese Pizza (Create Your Own)
9" pizza cut into 4 slices$7.00
- 10" Medium Cheese Pizza (Create Your Own)
10" pizza cut into 6 slices$9.50
- 12" Large Cheese Pizza (Create Your Own)
12" pizza cut into 8 slices$12.00
- 14" Jumbo Cheese Pizza (Create Your Own)
14" pizza cut into 12 slices$14.50
6" Mini Specialty Pizza
- Mini Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, 100% Provolone Cheese$5.05
- Mini Create Your Own Veggie Pizza
Your choice of up to 6 veggies for the price of 4! If you'd like less than 4 veggies, please select a regular Create Your Own Pizza$5.05
- Mini Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Coconut & Hawaiian Seasonings$4.75
- Mini White Pizza
Garlic & Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, 80% Provolone 20% Cheddar Cheese Blend topped with Diced Tomatoes$5.05
- Mini BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ Sauce, Light Onion, Chicken – Try it with pineapple at no additional charge!$4.75
- Mini Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Ham and Bacon$5.05
- Mini Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Spicy Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Light Bacon, Onion and Banana Peppers – A True Original!$5.05
- Mini Extra Spicy Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Same as the above Darlene’s Favorite, plus jalapenos and Spicy Cheese Blend instead of 100% Provolone. This is not for the faint of heart!$5.35
- Mini Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hidden Valley® Ranch, Frank’s® Xtra Hot Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, 50% Provolone 50% Cheddar Cheese Blend$5.05
- Mini Street Taco Pizza
An al pastor street taco converted into a pizza! Salsa verde, homemade adobo marinated pulled pork, pineapple, and Provolone cheese. Topped with white onions and fresh cilantro.$5.05
- Mini Margherita Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Provolone Cheese, and Diced Tomatoes. Topped with a homemade Balsamic Reduction that is to die for!$5.05
9" Small Specialty Pizza
- Small Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, 100% Provolone Cheese$10.00
- Small Create Your Own Veggie Pizza
Your choice of up to 6 veggies for the price of 4! If you'd like less than 4 veggies, please select a regular Create Your Own Pizza$10.00
- Small Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Coconut & Hawaiian Seasonings$9.25
- Small White Pizza
Garlic & Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, 80% Provolone 20% Cheddar Cheese Blend topped with Diced Tomatoes$10.00
- Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ Sauce, Light Onion, Chicken – Try it with pineapple at no additional charge!$9.25
- Small Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Ham and Bacon$10.00
- Small Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Spicy Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Light Bacon, Onion and Banana Peppers – A True Original!$10.00
- Small Extra Spicy Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Same as the above Darlene’s Favorite, plus jalapenos and Spicy Cheese Blend instead of 100% Provolone. This is not for the faint of heart!$10.75
- Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hidden Valley® Ranch, Frank’s® Xtra Hot Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, 50% Provolone 50% Cheddar Cheese Blend$10.00
- Small Street Taco Pizza
An al pastor street taco converted into a pizza! Salsa verde, homemade adobo marinated pulled pork, pineapple, and Provolone cheese. Topped with white onions and fresh cilantro.$10.00
- Small Margherita Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Provolone Cheese, and Diced Tomatoes. Topped with a homemade Balsamic Reduction that is to die for!$10.00
10" Medium Specialty Pizza
- Medium Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, 100% Provolone Cheese$13.50
- Medium Create Your Own Veggie Pizza
Your choice of up to 6 veggies for the price of 4! If you'd like less than 4 veggies, please select a regular Create Your Own Pizza$13.50
- Medium Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Coconut & Hawaiian Seasonings$12.50
- Medium White Pizza
Garlic & Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, 80% Provolone 20% Cheddar Cheese Blend topped with Diced Tomatoes$13.50
- Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ Sauce, Light Onion, Chicken – Try it with pineapple at no additional charge!$12.50
- Medium Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Ham and Bacon$13.50
- Medium Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Spicy Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Light Bacon, Onion and Banana Peppers – A True Original!$13.50
- Medium Extra Spicy Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Same as the above Darlene’s Favorite, plus jalapenos and Spicy Cheese Blend instead of 100% Provolone. This is not for the faint of heart!$14.50
- Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hidden Valley® Ranch, Frank’s® Xtra Hot Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, 50% Provolone 50% Cheddar Cheese Blend$13.50
- Medium Street Taco Pizza
An al pastor street taco converted into a pizza! Salsa verde, homemade adobo marinated pulled pork, pineapple, and Provolone cheese. Topped with white onions and fresh cilantro.$13.50
- Medium Margherita Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Provolone Cheese, and Diced Tomatoes. Topped with a homemade Balsamic Reduction that is to die for!$13.50
12" Large Specialty Pizza
- Large Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, 100% Provolone Cheese$19.20
- Large Create Your Own Veggie Pizza
Your choice of up to 6 veggies for the price of 4! If you'd like less than 4 veggies, please select a regular Create Your Own Pizza$19.20
- Large Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Coconut & Hawaiian Seasonings$17.40
- Large White Pizza
Garlic & Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, 80% Provolone 20% Cheddar Cheese Blend topped with Diced Tomatoes$19.20
- Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ Sauce, Light Onion, Chicken – Try it with pineapple at no additional charge!$17.40
- Large Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Ham and Bacon$19.20
- Large Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Spicy Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Light Bacon, Onion a