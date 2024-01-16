Featured Items

  • Mini Deluxe Pizza
    Mini Deluxe Pizza

    Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, 100% Provolone Cheese

    $5.05
  • Large Chicken & Bacon Salad
    Large Chicken & Bacon Salad

    Garden Salad plus all white meat chicken and bacon on top

    $11.00
  • 10" Medium Cheese Pizza (Create Your Own)
    10" Medium Cheese Pizza (Create Your Own)

    10" pizza cut into 6 slices

    $9.50