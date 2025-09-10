Thank you for choosing Guiseppe's! For transparency, our delivery option is fulfilled by DoorDash. We look forward to the opportunity to serve you!
Guiseppe's Pizza Jackson Township
Pizza
Create Your Own Pizza
6" Mini Cheese Pizza (Create Your Own)
6" pizza cut into 4 small slices$3.85
9" Small Cheese Pizza (Create Your Own)
9" pizza cut into 4 slices$7.00
10" Medium Cheese Pizza (Create Your Own)
10" pizza cut into 6 slices$9.50
12" Large Cheese Pizza (Create Your Own)
12" pizza cut into 8 slices$12.00
14" Jumbo Cheese Pizza (Create Your Own)
14" pizza cut into 12 slices$14.50
6" Mini Specialty Pizza
Mini Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, 100% Provolone Cheese$5.05
Mini Create Your Own Veggie Pizza
Your choice of up to 6 veggies for the price of 4! If you'd like less than 4 veggies, please select a regular Create Your Own Pizza$5.05
Mini Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Coconut & Hawaiian Seasonings$4.75
Mini White Pizza
Garlic & Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, 80% Provolone 20% Cheddar Cheese Blend topped with Diced Tomatoes$5.05
Mini BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ Sauce, Light Onion, Chicken – Try it with pineapple at no additional charge!$4.75
Mini Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Ham and Bacon$5.05
Mini Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Spicy Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Light Bacon, Onion and Banana Peppers – A True Original!$5.05
Mini Extra Spicy Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Same as the above Darlene’s Favorite, plus jalapenos and Spicy Cheese Blend instead of 100% Provolone. This is not for the faint of heart!$5.35
Mini Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hidden Valley® Ranch, Frank’s® Xtra Hot Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, 50% Provolone 50% Cheddar Cheese Blend$5.05
Mini Street Taco Pizza
An al pastor street taco converted into a pizza! Salsa verde, homemade adobo marinated pulled pork, pineapple, and Provolone cheese. Topped with white onions and fresh cilantro.$5.05
Mini Margherita Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Provolone Cheese, and Diced Tomatoes. Topped with a homemade Balsamic Reduction that is to die for!$5.05
9" Small Specialty Pizza
Small Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, 100% Provolone Cheese$10.00
Small Create Your Own Veggie Pizza
Your choice of up to 6 veggies for the price of 4! If you'd like less than 4 veggies, please select a regular Create Your Own Pizza$10.00
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Coconut & Hawaiian Seasonings$9.25
Small White Pizza
Garlic & Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, 80% Provolone 20% Cheddar Cheese Blend topped with Diced Tomatoes$10.00
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ Sauce, Light Onion, Chicken – Try it with pineapple at no additional charge!$9.25
Small Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Ham and Bacon$10.00
Small Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Spicy Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Light Bacon, Onion and Banana Peppers – A True Original!$10.00
Small Extra Spicy Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Same as the above Darlene’s Favorite, plus jalapenos and Spicy Cheese Blend instead of 100% Provolone. This is not for the faint of heart!$10.75
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hidden Valley® Ranch, Frank’s® Xtra Hot Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, 50% Provolone 50% Cheddar Cheese Blend$10.00
Small Street Taco Pizza
An al pastor street taco converted into a pizza! Salsa verde, homemade adobo marinated pulled pork, pineapple, and Provolone cheese. Topped with white onions and fresh cilantro.$10.00
Small Margherita Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Provolone Cheese, and Diced Tomatoes. Topped with a homemade Balsamic Reduction that is to die for!$10.00
10" Medium Specialty Pizza
Medium Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, 100% Provolone Cheese$13.50
Medium Create Your Own Veggie Pizza
Your choice of up to 6 veggies for the price of 4! If you'd like less than 4 veggies, please select a regular Create Your Own Pizza$13.50
Medium Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Coconut & Hawaiian Seasonings$12.50
Medium White Pizza
Garlic & Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, 80% Provolone 20% Cheddar Cheese Blend topped with Diced Tomatoes$13.50
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ Sauce, Light Onion, Chicken – Try it with pineapple at no additional charge!$12.50
Medium Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Ham and Bacon$13.50
Medium Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Spicy Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Light Bacon, Onion and Banana Peppers – A True Original!$13.50
Medium Extra Spicy Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Same as the above Darlene’s Favorite, plus jalapenos and Spicy Cheese Blend instead of 100% Provolone. This is not for the faint of heart!$14.50
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hidden Valley® Ranch, Frank’s® Xtra Hot Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, 50% Provolone 50% Cheddar Cheese Blend$13.50
Medium Street Taco Pizza
An al pastor street taco converted into a pizza! Salsa verde, homemade adobo marinated pulled pork, pineapple, and Provolone cheese. Topped with white onions and fresh cilantro.$13.50
Medium Margherita Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Provolone Cheese, and Diced Tomatoes. Topped with a homemade Balsamic Reduction that is to die for!$13.50
12" Large Specialty Pizza
Large Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, 100% Provolone Cheese$19.20
Large Create Your Own Veggie Pizza
Your choice of up to 6 veggies for the price of 4! If you'd like less than 4 veggies, please select a regular Create Your Own Pizza$19.20
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Coconut & Hawaiian Seasonings$17.40
Large White Pizza
Garlic & Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, 80% Provolone 20% Cheddar Cheese Blend topped with Diced Tomatoes$19.20
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ Sauce, Light Onion, Chicken – Try it with pineapple at no additional charge!$17.40
Large Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Ham and Bacon$19.20
Large Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Spicy Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Light Bacon, Onion and Banana Peppers – A True Original!$19.20
Large Extra Spicy Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Same as the above Darlene’s Favorite, plus jalapenos and Spicy Cheese Blend instead of 100% Provolone. This is not for the faint of heart!$21.00
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hidden Valley® Ranch, Frank’s® Xtra Hot Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, 50% Provolone 50% Cheddar Cheese Blend$19.20
Large Street Taco Pizza
An al pastor street taco converted into a pizza! Salsa verde, homemade adobo marinated pulled pork, pineapple, and Provolone cheese. Topped with white onions and fresh cilantro.$19.20
Large Margherita Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Provolone Cheese, and Diced Tomatoes. Topped with a homemade Balsamic Reduction that is to die for!$19.20
14" Jumbo Specialty Pizza
Jumbo Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, 100% Provolone Cheese$22.50
Jumbo Create Your Own Veggie Pizza
Your choice of up to 6 veggies for the price of 4! If you'd like less than 4 veggies, please select a regular Create Your Own Pizza$22.50
Jumbo Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Coconut & Hawaiian Seasonings$20.50
Jumbo White Pizza
Garlic & Olive Oil, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, 80% Provolone 20% Cheddar Cheese Blend topped with Diced Tomatoes$22.50
Jumbo BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ Sauce, Light Onion, Chicken – Try it with pineapple at no additional charge!$20.50
Jumbo Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Ham and Bacon$22.50
Jumbo Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Spicy Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Light Bacon, Onion and Banana Peppers – A True Original!$22.50
Jumbo Extra Spicy Darlene's Favorite Pizza
Same as the above Darlene’s Favorite, plus jalapenos and Spicy Cheese Blend instead of 100% Provolone. This is not for the faint of heart!$24.50
Jumbo Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hidden Valley® Ranch, Frank’s® Xtra Hot Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, 50% Provolone 50% Cheddar Cheese Blend$22.50
Jumbo Street Taco Pizza
An al pastor street taco converted into a pizza! Salsa verde, homemade adobo marinated pulled pork, pineapple, and Provolone cheese. Topped with white onions and fresh cilantro.$22.50
Jumbo Margherita Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Provolone Cheese, and Diced Tomatoes. Topped with a homemade Balsamic Reduction that is to die for!$22.50
10" Gluten Free Pizza
10" Keto (Low Carb) Pizza
10" Vegan (Plant Based) Pizza
Subs, Salads & Sides
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, lots of provolone cheese, pepperoncinis and homemade croutons$5.00
Large Garden Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, lots of provolone cheese, pepperoncinis and homemade croutons$9.50
Small Tray Garden Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, lots of provolone cheese, pepperoncinis and homemade croutons$22.00
Large Tray Garden Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, lots of provolone cheese, pepperoncinis and homemade croutons$32.00
Small Antipasto Salad
Garden Salad plus ham, pepperoni, and salami on top$6.00
Large Antipasto Salad
Garden Salad plus ham, pepperoni, and salami on top$11.00
Small Tray Antipasto Salad
Garden Salad plus ham, pepperoni, and salami on top$26.00
Large Tray Antipasto Salad
Garden Salad plus ham, pepperoni, and salami on top$39.00
Small Chicken & Bacon Salad
Garden Salad plus smoked pulled chicken and bacon on top$6.00
Large Chicken & Bacon Salad
Garden Salad plus smoked pulled chicken and bacon on top$11.00
Small Tray Chicken & Bacon Salad
Garden Salad plus smoked pulled chicken and bacon on top$26.00
Large Tray Chicken & Bacon Salad
Garden Salad plus smoked pulled chicken and bacon on top$39.00
Extra Dressing
Extra 2 oz portion of your dressing of choce$0.50
Subs and Sides
7" Meatball Sub
4 meatballs with sauce and Provolone Cheesei in a locally baked Italian roll. Add veggies for free!$7.50
7" Classic Italian Deli Sub
Pepperoni, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & House Italian Dressing in a locally baked Italian roll. Add other veggies for free!$7.50
Jojo's
8 oz of seasoned potato wedges (7-10 pieces on average) with your choice of dip$3.50
4 Piece Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks
Served with a 2oz side of pizza sauce$3.50
12 Pieces Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks
Served with a 4oz side of pizza sauce$6.50
Arancini Bites
Six crispy, breaded bites filled with a rich blend of five cheeses and creamy risotto. Drizzled with house-made balsamic reduction and served with pizza sauce for dipping$7.00
Large Gold-N-Krisp Chips
14 oz bag of kettle cooked potato chips$5.50
Small Gold-N-Krisp Chips
1 oz bag of kettle cooked potato chips$1.00
Large Utz Chips$4.00
Small Party Mix$1.00
Smith's French Onion Chip Dip
16 oz container of chip dip$4.00
Side of Tradtional Pizza Sauce
4oz side of traditional pizza sauce$0.65
Side of Spicy Pizza Sauce
4oz side of spicy red pizza sauce$0.65
Garlic Butter
1.5oz side of Grandioso garlic butter$0.75
Desserts
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie
Large, made from scratch cookie with LOTS of chocolate chips$2.50OUT OF STOCK
4 Piece Two Sisters' Sweet Sticks
Cinnamon sticks drizzled with chocolate & caramel, and served with a side of homemade cream cheese icing$3.50
12 Pieces Two Sisters' Sweet Sticks
Cinnamon sticks drizzled with chocolate & caramel, and served with a side of homemade cream cheese icing$6.00
Lemon White Chocolate Cookie
A delicious, made-from-scratch lemon cookie loaded with white chocolate chips$2.50
