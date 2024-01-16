A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Guiseppe's Pizza

WELCOME TO AKRON'S BEST!


    Guiseppe's Pizza was started in 1963 by sisters Angeline Zimbardi and Antonette DiNicola at our Green (Portage Lakes) location. The name was chosen in honor of their father, Giuseppe, whose name was misspelled on the first menus. Since the two sisters could not afford to reprint the menus, the misspelled name has remained and made the spelling of Guiseppe's name unique. The Zimbardi family continues to own and operate Guiseppe's and is now in its 3rd generation.




    Portage Lakes

    Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

    Jackson Township

    We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.

Nestled in the heart of Massillon, OH, Guiseppe's Pizza - Jackson Township exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal that won't break the bank. Guiseppe's Pizza offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.

