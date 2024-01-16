The Origin of Akron's Best

Guiseppe's Pizza was started in 1963 by sisters Angeline Zimbardi and Antonette DiNicola at our Green (Portage Lakes) location. The name was chosen in honor of their father, Giuseppe, whose name was misspelled on the first menus. Since the two sisters could not afford to reprint the menus, the misspelled name has remained and made the spelling of Guiseppe's name unique. The Zimbardi family continues to own and operate Guiseppe's and is now in its 3rd generation.











