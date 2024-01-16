



Our History









Guiseppe's Pizza was started in 1963 by sisters Angeline Zimbardi and Antonette DiNicola at its Green (Portage Lakes) location. The name was chosen in honor of their father, Giuseppe, whose name was misspelled on the first menus. Since the two sisters could not afford to reprint the menus, the misspelled name has remained, making the spelling of Guiseppe's name unique.





Angeline's son, Angelo, took over in 1974 and successfully grew the business through 2012. Angelo's wife, Kathy, was by his side making the perfect dough for over 20 years. In 2012, Angelo and Kathy's son (also named Angelo) took over and has been running the business since.





Guiseppe's is an active local sponsor of youth sports, musical and other educational programs.





2023 was the 60 Year Anniversary of Guiseppe's Pizza, and we look forward to many more to come!











